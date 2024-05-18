Doctors “prescribed” CT, but hospital device was taboo

LGA: No imminent danger, blood tested

The state health agency LGA comments on the case calmly: Laboratory findings had not revealed any danger. Medical decisions would then have been made by doctors who specialize in the field - this is how standard phrases are used to get around a problem that is currently the subject of intense debate: there are too few private practice institutes with a health insurance contract in the Weinviertel region, and waiting times are several weeks, as SPÖ National Councillor Melanie Erasim pointed out in a parliamentary question.