SCR Altach vs Austria Lustenau – LIVE from 5pm

The club would also have liked to keep veteran Prietl. However, the 32-year-old, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during the season, is planning differently. "Due to his injury and his private situation with the addition to his family, he has said that he will probably end his professional career," said Kirchler, who briefly took stock after year one of the Kirchler/Standfest pairing. "Basically, the season has been okay for me. But we can do much better, we have to reward ourselves more in future."