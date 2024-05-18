Bundesliga in the ticker:
SCR Altach vs Austria Lustenau – LIVE from 5pm
Last matchday in the Austrian Bundesliga. The season finale is the Ländle derby between Altach and Lustenau, we will be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
A derby awaits relegated Austria Lustenau in Altach on Saturday (17:00) as they bid farewell to the Bundesliga. A final "three-pointer" at their Vorarlberg rivals should ease the pain of missing out on relegation. "Of course we want to win the game at the end of the season. That's how we'll approach the game," announced coach Andreas Heraf. Altach, meanwhile, will say goodbye to numerous players.
After two years in the top flight, Lustenau will have to bake smaller rolls in future. The Heraf squad had hoped for a relegation showdown in the Schnabelholz after recent good results. However, SCR were able to prevent this with their 1-0 win at WSG Tirol. "We were in the fight to avoid relegation for a long time, but unfortunately it wasn't enough in the end," regretted Heraf, who took over the rescue mission at Austria during the winter break.
No risk
Heraf will also have to do without numerous players due to injury in the season finale. "There's no point in taking a big risk with one or two injured players," said the coach with a view to the match, which is essentially all about prestige.
Altach, on the other hand, want to keep their clean slate in the last Vorarlberg derby for the time being. The Rheindörfler have kept a clean sheet in the three previous encounters (3:0, 3:0, 1:0). "It would be nice if we had four derby wins in one season. We still have something to give back to the fans in a sold-out stadium," said coach Joachim Standfest.
A whole host of SCR players will give their farewell performance. Altach's record-breaking Bundesliga player Jan Zwischenbrugger is leaving the club after ten years on the Rhine; the 33-year-old defender has hardly featured this year. Goalkeepers Tobias Schützenauer and Alexander Eckmayr as well as Felix Strauss, Constantin Reiner, Manuel Prietl, Nosa Edokpolor, Jan Jurcec and Dominik Reiter are also saying goodbye.
Reiner wants to leave
"We would have liked to extend Consti Reiner's contract, as we had an option to buy him. But he wants to return to Poland for personal reasons," explained sporting director Roland Kirchler regarding the player on loan from Piast Gliwice. The same applies to Schützenauer.
The club would also have liked to keep veteran Prietl. However, the 32-year-old, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during the season, is planning differently. "Due to his injury and his private situation with the addition to his family, he has said that he will probably end his professional career," said Kirchler, who briefly took stock after year one of the Kirchler/Standfest pairing. "Basically, the season has been okay for me. But we can do much better, we have to reward ourselves more in future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
