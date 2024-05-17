Pucher grounds: Repercussions for million-euro deal

State and city not involved

Doskozil explained that the steps would be taken without prejudice. It was also emphasized that the state had not been involved in the incidents at any time. Although Landesimmobilien Burgenland had bid in the auction, they had pulled out after the internally set limit had been exceeded. The city of Mattersburg was also not involved, as Mayor Claudia Schlager (SPÖ) stated: "We will only start with the realization of the project planned on this site once all open questions have been clarified."