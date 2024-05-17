Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Let's go

Insider tip: Jagerhütte on the southern slope of the Venet

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 17:00

Even the journey by car up from the Oberinntal or over from the Pillerhöhe to the starting point is an experience. The hike is also ideal for families with small children.

comment0 Kommentare

We drive - ideally from the Oberinntal valley - up to the village of Fliess to the old parish church (church with only one tower), past it and continue steadily. From now on, the Jagerhütte is clearly signposted. A remarkably narrow and steep road winds spectacularly through the steep slopes, in which several hamlets "hang", up to Spils. Here we turn right and park the car just after the end of the asphalt road.

Magnificent gentians line the route. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Magnificent gentians line the route.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

Now you walk further up on the road, which climbs gently in the forest. In a left-hand bend, you pass the valley station of the chairlift, which would normally take you up to the Krahberg on the Venet. Only the new investors in the Venetbahn know when it will resume operation. It's certainly of no use to us this year.

A historic pair of skis next to the hut reminds us that we are on the edge of the Venet ski area. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
A historic pair of skis next to the hut reminds us that we are on the edge of the Venet ski area.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The trail continues to climb comfortably through the forest, then takes a right turn and brings us - after a straight section - to the Jagerhütte. This modern but rustic hut, which is almost only known to the locals, is situated in an extremely sunny location below the Krahberg.

There is plenty of space in front of the hut on a panoramic terrace. Kaunergrat and Glockturmkamm above the Oberes Gericht spread out before us. Against this backdrop, the delicacies from the kitchen - served in a friendly manner - are particularly enjoyable.

  • Valley town: Fliess near Landeck (1073 m)
  • Starting point: free parking just east of the hamlet of Spils in Fliess (around 1450 meters)
  • Route: road or forest path (car traffic possible, but very limited)
  • Equipment: sturdy shoes
  • Requirements: no special requirements necessary
  • Children: from baby age
  • Mountain buggy: yes (ideal hike for parents who transport their children in a mountain buggy)
  • Refreshments: Jagerhütte (1700 m), open Thursday to Sunday and on public holidays, 0660/3497884
  • Arrival by public transport: not suitable
  • Difference in altitude: around 250 meters
  • Length: around 2.5 kilometers
  • Walking time: around 50 minutes each (ascent and descent)

The way back is along the same route. The few cars on the way are practically unobtrusive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf