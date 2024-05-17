Let's go
Insider tip: Jagerhütte on the southern slope of the Venet
Even the journey by car up from the Oberinntal or over from the Pillerhöhe to the starting point is an experience. The hike is also ideal for families with small children.
We drive - ideally from the Oberinntal valley - up to the village of Fliess to the old parish church (church with only one tower), past it and continue steadily. From now on, the Jagerhütte is clearly signposted. A remarkably narrow and steep road winds spectacularly through the steep slopes, in which several hamlets "hang", up to Spils. Here we turn right and park the car just after the end of the asphalt road.
Now you walk further up on the road, which climbs gently in the forest. In a left-hand bend, you pass the valley station of the chairlift, which would normally take you up to the Krahberg on the Venet. Only the new investors in the Venetbahn know when it will resume operation. It's certainly of no use to us this year.
The trail continues to climb comfortably through the forest, then takes a right turn and brings us - after a straight section - to the Jagerhütte. This modern but rustic hut, which is almost only known to the locals, is situated in an extremely sunny location below the Krahberg.
There is plenty of space in front of the hut on a panoramic terrace. Kaunergrat and Glockturmkamm above the Oberes Gericht spread out before us. Against this backdrop, the delicacies from the kitchen - served in a friendly manner - are particularly enjoyable.
- Valley town: Fliess near Landeck (1073 m)
- Starting point: free parking just east of the hamlet of Spils in Fliess (around 1450 meters)
- Route: road or forest path (car traffic possible, but very limited)
- Equipment: sturdy shoes
- Requirements: no special requirements necessary
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes (ideal hike for parents who transport their children in a mountain buggy)
- Refreshments: Jagerhütte (1700 m), open Thursday to Sunday and on public holidays, 0660/3497884
- Arrival by public transport: not suitable
- Difference in altitude: around 250 meters
- Length: around 2.5 kilometers
- Walking time: around 50 minutes each (ascent and descent)
The way back is along the same route. The few cars on the way are practically unobtrusive.
