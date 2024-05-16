In Eibiswald
A new start after a brain haemorrhage: “Café Ilse Revival”
In the 1980s, Ilse Orlitsch ran the "Café Ilse" in Eibiswald. In 2009, she suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage, which she only just survived. She now wants to spend her second life doing what she loves best: entertaining guests. So she opened a new edition of her legendary café at the beginning of May. Once again in Eibiswald.
The homemade mayonnaise salad for which Ilse Orlitsch is known and her homemade pastries have been back in Eibiswald since May 1st. Under a new name and at a different location, the Styrian is breathing new life into her café with cult status after decades. She found inspiration for this in a severe stroke of fate that befell her in 2009 at the age of 50. After a massive brain haemorrhage, five weeks in an induced coma, numerous operations and months of rehabilitation, she wants to encourage others with her story. The reason for the brain haemorrhage was an aneurysm. According to Orlitsch, anything is possible with willpower, a good dose of luck and the right people by your side.
Over the years, people have repeatedly told me that they met in my café back in the 80s and like to reminisce about it. That's when the idea of a revival came up.
Café-Besitzerin Ilse Orlitsch
The new edition of the café is located in Eibiswald, right next to the traffic circle where the B 76 and B 69 meet. Within a month, the premises, which belong to the Orlitsch family and were previously leased, were completely renovated and made ready for the eagerly awaited restart. Nobody would have thought 15 years ago that Orlitsch would be able to serve her guests in her beloved café herself. "The doctors told my husband that my chances of survival were less than 10 percent and that I would wake up as a nursing case, if at all," says Orlitsch.
Special helmet instead of skull bones
Despite the gloomy prognosis, her husband always firmly believed that his wife would make a full recovery. And he was proved right. "I have been given a second life. Now I want to make something of it," says the Styrian. In her book "My first life - total loss - brain haemorrhage - and my second life!", Orlitsch provides insights into her protracted struggle to get back to life. For five months, she even lived without a skull bone and instead with a special helmet as her daily companion. The ultimately positive outcome of this tragic time gave her the courage to take the step of opening her own café again.
Health as the greatest gift
"My biggest worry was no longer being able to speak and it was a load off my mind when I realized after the coma that I could still do it. That was very emotional," reports the senior citizen. "When you're healthy, you take everything for granted. That changed after the brain haemorrhage, I appreciate my life a lot more and just want to give something back," emphasizes the landlady with a heart.
"My lottery six-pointer is my husband"
The fun-loving Styrian will turn 65 on May 23, and she and her husband recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. "My husband and my son have given me the most strength during this difficult time. It really helps when someone believes in you so unwaveringly". At "Café Ilse Revival", she receives active support from her husband Gerald Orlitsch. He is extremely proud that his wife has now dared to make a new start after everything they have mastered together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.