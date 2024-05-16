A new start after a brain haemorrhage: “Café Ilse Revival”

The homemade mayonnaise salad for which Ilse Orlitsch is known and her homemade pastries have been back in Eibiswald since May 1st. Under a new name and at a different location, the Styrian is breathing new life into her café with cult status after decades. She found inspiration for this in a severe stroke of fate that befell her in 2009 at the age of 50. After a massive brain haemorrhage, five weeks in an induced coma, numerous operations and months of rehabilitation, she wants to encourage others with her story. The reason for the brain haemorrhage was an aneurysm. According to Orlitsch, anything is possible with willpower, a good dose of luck and the right people by your side.