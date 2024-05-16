UBSC makes Graz shine – but the club has to move!

Praise is currently being lavished on UBSC - the club is ultra-modern. "We are already expecting almost 1,200 fans in the first final against Oberwart," says Fuchs, who is once again confronted with hall problems. The third final will have to be postponed due to the Badminton Open at the Sportpark - "understandable on the one hand, as this is an international event that has been planned for a long time. And UBSC has never played at this time in May before. On the other hand, the sports park was basically built for us ball sports enthusiasts." An alternative to Kapfenberg is an issue.