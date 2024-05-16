Urwaldschrei gets these men and women going

After a few more warm-up pieces, everyone sings a song for member Doris, whose birthday is on Thursday. She is beaming and when the song is finished, she gets another round of applause. "No matter what mood you're in, after a choir rehearsal you leave feeling different. Singing dispels all anger. You sing for your own joy and for the joy of others. But the most important thing is the community," says Manfred Wallner. The 49-year-old choir goes on choir trips and excursions together and sings for a good cause during Advent. The oldest singer is 80, the youngest 53.