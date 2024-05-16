"Good for peace"
Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for a two-day state visit. It is Putin's first trip abroad during his fifth term of office, which began just over a week ago.
Putin and his delegation arrived in Beijing early in the morning. The agenda in the Chinese capital included a meeting with state and party leader Xi Jinping. Putin also wants to travel to the northern Chinese industrial city of Harbin and visit a Russian-Chinese trade fair there.
Nuclear powers closely intertwined economically
Among other things, several cooperation agreements are expected to be concluded. The choice of Beijing as the first destination is also symbolic, as Xi visited Russia first after taking office for the third time. The two nuclear powers are closely intertwined economically.
"Conducive to peace"
China's President Xi Jinping has described Sino-Russian relations as conducive to peace. Relations between China and Russia are "not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries", but also "conducive to peace". China is willing to cooperate with Russia to "uphold fairness and justice in the world", Xi continued.
Russia is affected by far-reaching sanctions from the West due to its war of aggression in Ukraine and needs China as a trading partner. The EU, the USA and other supporters of Ukraine accuse China of not exerting enough pressure on Russia and even indirectly supporting Moscow's warfare - including by supplying components that can also be used for war equipment.
Although Beijing is neutral on the outside in the conflict, it is backing Moscow. However, previous proposals from China to resolve the war in Ukraine have not borne fruit. The Chinese government has also not yet condemned the attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
