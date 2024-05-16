Back to the Bulls’ DNA with “Tulip Pep”

This reflects the soccer that Lijnders has tried to instil in Liverpool FC's stars in recent years together with Jürgen Klopp as his assistant coach. While the 56-year-old is now taking a break, Lijnders, who goes by the nickname "Pep", can rely on Vitor Matos, a confidant from his time in England. The Portuguese, who worked as a development coach at Liverpool, will in future act as assistant coach in the city of Mozart. It is not yet clear what will happen to Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser, who are currently in this position. Meanwhile, the Bulls are preparing for the Bundesliga final on Sunday.