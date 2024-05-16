Vorteilswelt
New Salzburg coach

Back to the Bulls’ DNA with “Tulip Pep”

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 09:00

Pepijn "Pep" Linders was presented as the new coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. What the 41-year-old Dutchman wants to develop at the Salzach and which coach he has in his luggage.

comment0 Kommentare

Salzburg dominated the Bundesliga for a decade. The biggest trademark: the unmistakable pressing soccer! This has been lost bit by bit over the past year or two. The goal for the coming season: a return to the Bullen DNA!

Pepijn "Pep" Lijnders will be responsible for this. Salzburg's preferred candidate(the "Krone" reported) signed a three-year contract with the team from Mozart's city yesterday and has the champions dreaming of a golden future. In his opening statement, he explained: "I want to develop a mentality with the team in which a lot of emphasis is placed on an attacking style of play and in which passion and a hunger for success are the basis of everything."

This reflects the soccer that Lijnders has tried to instil in Liverpool FC's stars in recent years together with Jürgen Klopp as his assistant coach. While the 56-year-old is now taking a break, Lijnders, who goes by the nickname "Pep", can rely on Vitor Matos, a confidant from his time in England. The Portuguese, who worked as a development coach at Liverpool, will in future act as assistant coach in the city of Mozart. It is not yet clear what will happen to Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser, who are currently in this position. Meanwhile, the Bulls are preparing for the Bundesliga final on Sunday.

No party planned
All tickets for the match against LASK are already sold out. In addition to Andreas Ulmer (there is actually talk of banning his number 17), Sekou Koita and Herbert Ilsanker will be bidding farewell.

No championship celebration is planned - but the Salzburgers are still hoping for a spontaneous party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
