New Salzburg coach
Back to the Bulls’ DNA with “Tulip Pep”
Pepijn "Pep" Linders was presented as the new coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. What the 41-year-old Dutchman wants to develop at the Salzach and which coach he has in his luggage.
Salzburg dominated the Bundesliga for a decade. The biggest trademark: the unmistakable pressing soccer! This has been lost bit by bit over the past year or two. The goal for the coming season: a return to the Bullen DNA!
Pepijn "Pep" Lijnders will be responsible for this. Salzburg's preferred candidate(the "Krone" reported) signed a three-year contract with the team from Mozart's city yesterday and has the champions dreaming of a golden future. In his opening statement, he explained: "I want to develop a mentality with the team in which a lot of emphasis is placed on an attacking style of play and in which passion and a hunger for success are the basis of everything."
This reflects the soccer that Lijnders has tried to instil in Liverpool FC's stars in recent years together with Jürgen Klopp as his assistant coach. While the 56-year-old is now taking a break, Lijnders, who goes by the nickname "Pep", can rely on Vitor Matos, a confidant from his time in England. The Portuguese, who worked as a development coach at Liverpool, will in future act as assistant coach in the city of Mozart. It is not yet clear what will happen to Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser, who are currently in this position. Meanwhile, the Bulls are preparing for the Bundesliga final on Sunday.
No party planned
All tickets for the match against LASK are already sold out. In addition to Andreas Ulmer (there is actually talk of banning his number 17), Sekou Koita and Herbert Ilsanker will be bidding farewell.
No championship celebration is planned - but the Salzburgers are still hoping for a spontaneous party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.