Trouble with online purchases: No goods, no money!
The virtual marketplace is increasingly attracting criminals who want to capitalize on customers' shopping trips or access their private accounts. Burgenland is also feeling the effects of this at the moment. The reports are piling up.
A woman from the district of Neusiedl actually just wanted to add a little more color to her wardrobe. But the purchase in the online store turned out to be a nasty trap. Step by step, the honest customer was lured out of her login details and PushTAN.
Hundreds of euros diverted
In good faith, she fulfilled all the requirements. Instead of a new fashion style in her closet, she was left with a minus of more than 1500 euros in her bank account - cyber fraudsters were able to plunder the victim's online account unnoticed using the fraudulent codes.
All data misused
A woman from the Oberpullendorf district also experienced a nasty surprise when she went shopping online. Before the customer could become suspicious, cyber criminals had already gained access to her personal data and quickly struck.
Perpetrators blocked account
Without suspecting anything, the woman from Burgenland wanted to use her online account, but the associated website could not be opened. She tried incessantly, but all efforts failed. Only later was the woman able to access her online account again, but by then it was already too late.
The perpetrators had long since debited 1000 euros. The withdrawal could no longer be reversed and the money was gone. Investigations are underway.
Personal data should not be passed on to unknown persons either on a website or over the phone. However, there is always a residual risk of becoming a victim of cyber criminals.
Ein Ermittler, der eindringlich vor den Gefahren eines Cyber-Angriffs warnt
Hackers at work
A man in the Oberwart district may also have fallen into the clutches of hackers. One evening, he was no longer able to log in to an online shopping portal using his email address. Via the app of an online sales platform on which he had advertised a number of items, he then received the bad news that all the items had been successfully sold. However, the man was also unable to register with the sales platform.
The bitter conclusion after the facts were clarified: all the goods gone, no money collected!
