Trial in Innsbruck
Stabbing after brazen fraud in cocaine deal?
A 27-year-old Somali man was in the dock at Innsbruck Regional Court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a then 19-year-old in the stomach during an argument. However, the background to the crime remained unclear at the trial.
It was a case of attempted fraud in a cocaine deal - at least if the accused is to be believed. The later victim (19) allegedly tried to trick the 27-year-old into buying flour instead of coke. "When I realized the scam and wanted my money back, he sprayed pepper spray in my face," the accused explained eloquently in front of the Innsbruck Regional Court.
"Mistake" admitted, but "no intent"
Out of fear - both for his money and his health - he then grabbed a knife and stabbed me once. "This was a mistake", the Somali admitted. He also pleaded guilty to this charge, but not to the charge of intentional grievous bodily harm. "There was never any intention behind it," said his lawyer.
Serious injury to the rib
The victim - who did not appear at the trial - had put a completely different story on record beforehand. The accused had asked him for cannabis and eventually stole 20 euros from his trouser pocket. When he wanted his money back, there was a scuffle and finally a stabbing with a 20-centimeter-long knife, which, according to the expert opinion, "opened the abdominal cavity and injured a rib". According to the 19-year-old, there was no pepper spray involved.
The search is on for witnesses to the case
The trial was adjourned because the defendant's alleged defense witness, who was present on the evening of the crime, was absent without excuse. A search is underway for him. The accused must remain in custody until his colleague is found.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.