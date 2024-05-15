Stabbing after brazen fraud in cocaine deal?

Serious injury to the rib

The victim - who did not appear at the trial - had put a completely different story on record beforehand. The accused had asked him for cannabis and eventually stole 20 euros from his trouser pocket. When he wanted his money back, there was a scuffle and finally a stabbing with a 20-centimeter-long knife, which, according to the expert opinion, "opened the abdominal cavity and injured a rib". According to the 19-year-old, there was no pepper spray involved.