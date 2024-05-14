Fear of protests
Inner courtyards in the old AKH closed: District against
Fearing new protests, the University of Vienna now has the campus at the Altes AKH closed at night - but the head of the district wants to see the green oasis open
After less than 72 hours, the intermezzo of the pro-Palestine activists on the campus of the University of Vienna was over again. The police cleared the camp and the protesters left - we reported.
Since then, Courtyards 2 to 5 and Courtyards 8 and 9 have been closed from 10 pm to 6 am. To avoid renewed chaos. According to the University of Vienna, additional security measures were necessary on campus due to disruptions and damage. Courtyard 1, the main courtyard of the university campus where the protest camp was set up and where several bars and restaurants are located, will remain open. More security personnel will now be deployed there.
We know that the Alte AKH is an important recreational area. The closures will be lifted as soon as possible.
Cornelia Blum, Sprecherin der Uni Wien
But the measures have provoked criticism. After all, the 13 green inner courtyards are extremely popular with the public. Especially in the evenings during the warmer months. Alsergrund's district leader Saya Ahmad (SPÖ) is not happy about the closure. No wonder: the local recreation areas in the 9th district, and in the inner-city area in general, are limited. "The closure of the university campus was decided independently by the university. There was no consultation with the district," says Ahmad to the "Krone".
The University of Vienna, on the other hand, speaks of a justifiable effort. After all, the site is 96,000 square meters in size. They are also currently working on the damage survey. The new lawn was rolled out shortly before the occupation.
