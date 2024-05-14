Teddy clinic: When the turtle has a nosebleed

Together with other medical students, she is helping out at the Teddy Clinic these days. In the auditorium of the Medical University of Graz, scenarios ranging from anamnesis and treatment to a visit to the pharmacy are being played out. "I'm doing this for the second time this year and the children are always really into it," says Scheucher. The aim is to playfully take away their fear of visits to the doctor and hospital. Until Thursday, anyone between the ages of three and six can come along to treat their cuddly toys.