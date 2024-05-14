At the Med Uni Graz
Teddy clinic: When the turtle has a nosebleed
If the turtle has a nosebleed or the teddy bear has an inflamed knee, there is only one thing to do: go to the doctor. To help children overcome their fear of hospital visits, the Medical University of Graz is once again organizing the Teddy Clinic these days. Almost 200 little visitors are expected.
"I have to get the bacteria out," says Valerie. She is standing at a miniature operating table, with the necessary tools in her hand and a small teddy bear in front of her. The three-year-old is convinced that he has an inflamed knee. Anna Scheucher is standing next to her - she is playing the doctor, dressed in a surgical gown and mask. The 23-year-old points to a monitor and explains: "This is a device that records Teddy's heartbeat during the operation."
Together with other medical students, she is helping out at the Teddy Clinic these days. In the auditorium of the Medical University of Graz, scenarios ranging from anamnesis and treatment to a visit to the pharmacy are being played out. "I'm doing this for the second time this year and the children are always really into it," says Scheucher. The aim is to playfully take away their fear of visits to the doctor and hospital. Until Thursday, anyone between the ages of three and six can come along to treat their cuddly toys.
"They are the stuffed animals' companions, so to speak, and make sure that nothing happens to the teddy bear or snake," explains Corinna Hofer. The 24-year-old medical student organizes the project. "The children usually come up with a story themselves," says Hofer, "for example, a turtle had a nosebleed today." Chronic illnesses such as diabetes or acute cases such as after a cycling accident also end up in the clinic.
And the rush is huge: 1300 children have been registered in advance, and 300 to 500 additional visitors are expected during the afternoon opening hours (2 and 4.30 pm). The pre-registrations mainly include kindergarten and crèche groups, such as Valerie's. A good 250 medical and 50 pharmacy students slip into the role of doctors - they can have the workload credited as an elective subject. There are also 20 paramedics involved. "We show the children that you don't have to be afraid of the ambulance," says one of them.
Back at Valerie's operating table, where the final touches are being made. "Now we have to sew it up," says medical student Scheucher. Together they close the zipper on the teddy's leg. "He needs that too," says Valerie, pointing to the infusion stand. "That's right," replies Scheucher and gives the cuddly toy a pain infusion. Now nothing can go wrong and the teddy can wake up in peace.
