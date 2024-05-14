Reform of the EU asylum system has been finalized

According to Eurostat data, asylum applications in Europe are on the rise: In 2023, a fifth more people applied for asylum in the European Union than in 2022. After a significant decline in 2020 (417,100), the number of first-time applicants across the EU has been rising for three years in a row, and in 2023 almost reached the highs of 2015 and 2016 (1,216,900 and 1,166,800) after the start of the war in Syria. Austria recorded the second-highest number of initial applications in relation to the population in 2023.