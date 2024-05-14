Canoeists also fight for Olympic qualification at the European Championships

Tacen is also the official start of the season after an intensive winter build-up. The quartet has already been training on the European Championship course for a few days. "We've already had some good training sessions, even if there are problems with the water at the moment - there's too much water in the canal. But we are well prepared and have trained at different water levels, so we'll take it as it will be," said OKV national coach Helmut Oblinger, who hopes that the topic of Olympic qualification will be put to one side and that the athletes will simply "attack at full tilt and not tactic in their runs".