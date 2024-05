Vorarlberg’s Illwerke VKW reduces electricity price again

The Vorarlberg energy supplier "illwerke vkw" announced a further reduction in the price of electricity on Tuesday. According to the press release, a kilowatt hour will only cost 10.7 cents net from July 1 instead of the previous 12.2 cents. CEO Christof Germann justified the move with market developments. The price is guaranteed until March 31, 2025. The price adjustment will be carried out automatically, without any action on the part of customers.