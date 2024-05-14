Rivals rave
“Andi Ulmer is a legend of soccer”
The end of an era is imminent: Andreas Ulmer is leaving fC Red Bull Salzburg at the end of the season. Reason enough for the "Krone" to dedicate a series to the Bulls icon, who moved to the city of Mozart in January 2009.
When LASK visit Salzburg on Sunday, things will get really emotional once again. On the pitch, because the Bulls still have a chance of winning the title. But also in the stands, when the fans say goodbye.
The end of the season marks the end of an era for the Bulls. Andreas Ulmer will be leaving the club. The 38-year-old is determined to continue playing - but it is still unclear where he and his family will be heading. The only thing that is certain is that the fans will sorely miss their favorite. However, Ulmer has not only always been highly regarded by the Bulls fans, the experienced player enjoys the highest respect throughout Austria. This is also reflected in the first part of the "Krone" series, in which the Ulmer era at the Salzach is to be sufficiently honored. He has also made a lasting impression on the competition.
"I've known Andi for around 25 years. For me it was impressive how he first went to Ried, then to Salzburg, what he delivered year after year," enthuses Sturm sporting director Andreas Schicker. "Andi is an icon and, in terms of titles, the most successful player in Austria. He lives soccer every day and is an absolute professional. For me, Andi is definitely a legend of Austrian soccer," concludes the mastermind of the "Blackies".
Salzburg's record-breaking player fought fierce duels with Rapid - above all with Steffen Hofmann, who now works as managing director. "The sparks flew on the pitch," laughs the 43-year-old, "but after the game we always shook hands. Andi was always a very tough opponent, but also a very fair one. We have great respect for each other. I wish him all the best for the future," says Hofmann, who has high hopes for the 38-year-old.
The same goes for Markus Schopp, who often had to deal with Ulmer as Hartberg coach. "Andi is a player who has contributed to and helped shape Salzburg's development - with great results and many titles. But that alone was not enough," says the 50-year-old.
Schopp: "Ulmer is reliability personified"
In his view, Ulmer is "reliability personified. He was always there even in difficult moments. That speaks for huge quality." A quality that Salzburg is losing after 16 seasons, but which a new club will soon be able to draw on.
