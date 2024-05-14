“Andi Ulmer is a legend of soccer”

The end of the season marks the end of an era for the Bulls. Andreas Ulmer will be leaving the club. The 38-year-old is determined to continue playing - but it is still unclear where he and his family will be heading. The only thing that is certain is that the fans will sorely miss their favorite. However, Ulmer has not only always been highly regarded by the Bulls fans, the experienced player enjoys the highest respect throughout Austria. This is also reflected in the first part of the "Krone" series, in which the Ulmer era at the Salzach is to be sufficiently honored. He has also made a lasting impression on the competition.