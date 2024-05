92-year-old is the terror of all telephone scammers

According to Toney, her "Bumma" is constantly getting calls from phone scammers and shady salespeople, but they have chosen the wrong victim. A video clip shows how a fraudster tries the grandchild trick on the 92-year-old. She pretends that a grandson has been arrested after a car accident and urgently needs money for bail. But "Bumma" screams so hysterically into the phone that the scammer hangs up swearing.