University recommends battery-hybrid solution for Zillertalbahn

For the study, five different drive types were examined in comparison to the Zillertalbahn's current diesel reversible train. Full electrification, hydrogen technology and three versions of battery technology. The technological developments of the past six years also became clear: "The decision in 2018 in favor of an innovative hydrogen train concept, embedded in a model region and part of a regional mobility plan, appears to have been made correctly and well at the time and weighting of project parameters," the authors from TU Vienna state. The idea of using green hydrogen for mobility in Zillertal, which was born around ten years ago, was therefore right at the time, according to the Vienna University of Technology.