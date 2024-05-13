Study published
University recommends battery-hybrid solution for Zillertalbahn
The Vienna University of Technology (TU) has published its technical assessment on the decarbonization of the Zillertalbahn. The experts see the greatest potential for efficient and sustainable implementation in battery-hybrid technology.
For the study, five different drive types were examined in comparison to the Zillertalbahn's current diesel reversible train. Full electrification, hydrogen technology and three versions of battery technology. The technological developments of the past six years also became clear: "The decision in 2018 in favor of an innovative hydrogen train concept, embedded in a model region and part of a regional mobility plan, appears to have been made correctly and well at the time and weighting of project parameters," the authors from TU Vienna state. The idea of using green hydrogen for mobility in Zillertal, which was born around ten years ago, was therefore right at the time, according to the Vienna University of Technology.
Further development of science and technology
Since this decision, however, a great deal of knowledge has been gained by Austrian and foreign rail operators with prototype conversions and near-series vehicles with alternative drive systems. The state of the art in science and technology has also developed considerably. Battery-powered trains with a corresponding charging infrastructure have been identified as the "best concept under today's conditions". "The battery-hybrid solution is recommended as the best option due to the need for rapid implementation," the authors from TU Wien clarify. The authors are talking about a highly innovative drive concept and a solution that has not been addressed in the previous Zillertalbahn studies.
Realization possible in four to five years
Savings could be achieved through joint purchasing with other railroad operators. Realization of the project is possible "under the best of circumstances" in four to five years. "With the knowledge gained, a new tender for the vehicles, including an optional maintenance contract, is recommended. The infrastructure adaptations should be put out to tender in accordance with the selected concept," says TU Wien, outlining the next steps.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
