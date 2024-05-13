“Mobile teams go out and relieve the clinic”

This is the only way to provide care in the future. With integrated care (IVS), we cover the entire province together with a team in Schwarzach, thereby relieving the burden on hospitals. We mainly visit patients who have already been admitted several times and are repeatedly faced with major problems. The admission of seriously ill patients is reduced by up to 80 percent. There is also a great deal of knowledge transfer with care facilities in this area. The sheer number of beds in a hospital is no longer the most important criterion today.