“Mobile teams go out and relieve the clinic”

In addition to a construction offensive of almost 50 million euros and more space for his Department of Psychiatry at the provincial hospitals, Prof. Wolfgang Aichhorn also sees mobile clinic teams that provide help at home as an important project for the future.
Where are there supply bottlenecks at the moment?
We can currently guarantee full care. We have responded to the sometimes long waiting times for specialists in private practice by expanding our outpatient clinic and can therefore bridge the time until the specialist appointment.
Mobile clinic teams also travel to patients' homes. Who is helped in this way?
This is the only way to provide care in the future. With integrated care (IVS), we cover the entire province together with a team in Schwarzach, thereby relieving the burden on hospitals. We mainly visit patients who have already been admitted several times and are repeatedly faced with major problems. The admission of seriously ill patients is reduced by up to 80 percent. There is also a great deal of knowledge transfer with care facilities in this area. The sheer number of beds in a hospital is no longer the most important criterion today.
Which clinical pictures are on the increase?
Ageing people with multiple illnesses, from diabetes to depression, will increasingly occupy us. Around 20 percent of our patients today are already over 70 years old.
Can situations arise where you have to turn patients away?
No patients are turned away acutely at the clinic. There are only waiting times in therapy areas. However, this is common practice in all clinics. Admissions are planned after an indication discussion. If necessary, the waiting time is bridged via the outpatient clinic.
Do you have any other wishes for politicians?
A development plan is being drawn up for the CDK. We still need premises for occupational and physiotherapy.
