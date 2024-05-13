Problems during conversion
Streak of bad luck before the start of the Wels Welldorado season
The outdoor pool season is slowly getting underway in many places. In Wels, however, the Welldorado is still a major construction site and will not open its doors for another 17 days. The 2.5 million euro renovation was delayed due to delivery problems, bad weather and a surprise discovery.
"The end of the work is in sight," assures Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP). The leisure oasis is due to open its doors on May 30 - with free admission. This "gift" to the bathing guests can certainly be seen as compensation, as the displeasure at the late opening was huge among many regular guests. There has never been a season start at the end of May in Wels. "On the one hand, we were unlucky with the weather, then there were delivery delays and suddenly a cellar turned up that nobody expected," explains city boss Rabl.
Around 2.5 million euros have been invested in the renovation since fall 2023. The toilet building, walkways and shower areas as well as the cabin courtyard now have a new look. The slide by the adventure pool, the façade and the fence are also new. The catering area at the rear of the site has been renovated.
Construction of the new motor skills arena
A completely new motor skills arena is now also being added between the ice rink and the Welldorado area. It will be built from June on an area of around 6000 square meters. "It should be available free of charge for young and old from next September," says Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiß. Incidentally, half of the estimated total costs of 400,000 euros are being financed by the state's sports department as part of the Motorikparkoffensive.
