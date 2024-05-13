Streak of bad luck before the start of the Wels Welldorado season

"The end of the work is in sight," assures Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP). The leisure oasis is due to open its doors on May 30 - with free admission. This "gift" to the bathing guests can certainly be seen as compensation, as the displeasure at the late opening was huge among many regular guests. There has never been a season start at the end of May in Wels. "On the one hand, we were unlucky with the weather, then there were delivery delays and suddenly a cellar turned up that nobody expected," explains city boss Rabl.