Totenfrau: The huntress is now the hunted!

Before you take on a role, you study the character meticulously. Now you are playing the mortician Blum once again. What else was there for you to discover about the character?

We are lucky that we have great scriptwriters who naturally do their best to develop the role further. The character became even more exciting, more emotional, more specific and more consistent in its actions. And just because I already know the character doesn't mean that I don't prepare myself. On the contrary, because the danger of resting on your laurels is much greater if you already know the character. The tightrope walk, even for me as an actress, to make Blum a bit unwieldy and impulsive and therefore possibly not loved by everyone, was very appealing. The action sequences have also picked up considerably and the fights have become even more intense. It's a lot of fun because I try to do everything I can myself. I put my heart and soul into it and have trained very hard for the fights.