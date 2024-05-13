Djoker in a slump – will Sinner be the new number one?

In any case, Djokovic now goes into the French Open with only six clay matches in his legs, where he would like to win his record 25th Grand Slam title with his fourth triumph in the city on the Seine. Should he succeed in doing so, Sinner would still overtake him in the ATP rankings by reaching the final. However, the South Tyrolean skipped Rome due to a hip injury and is probably racing against time until Paris. The French Open begins on May 26.