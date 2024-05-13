Chances have increased
Djoker in a slump – will Sinner be the new number one?
Novak Djokovic's surprising exit in the third round of Rome could play an important role in the battle for first place in the tennis world rankings. In any case, the fact is that Jannik Sinner's chances of replacing the Serb at the top of the rankings at the French Open have now increased. Sinner was eliminated in the second round in Paris last year, Djokovic is the defending champion but currently anything but the top favorite.
The "Djoker", who turns 37 next week, has not won a trophy until May for the first time since 2018. Semi-final at the Australian Open (loss to Sinner), round three in Indian Wells, no appearance in Miami, semi-final in Monte Carlo and now the early exit in Rome. The season has not gone according to plan for the 24-time major winner, who is used to success.
Throwing a bottle with consequences
However, the 2:6,3:6 defeat against Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) on Sunday must be criticized with caution. After all, the unfortunate incident on Friday, when a full water bottle that had fallen out of a fan's rucksack hit him on the head as he was leaving the court, had repercussions. "I felt a very strong blow to my head. I went through half an hour, an hour of nausea, dizziness, blood and a lot of different things," Djokovic recounted after the defeat.
On Saturday, he thought everything was fine. "Maybe it's not okay either." Because the way he felt on court on Sunday was a bit worrying, he said. "As if another player had slipped into my shoes. No rhythm, no pace, no balance on any shot." The Serb will definitely have a medical check-up.
In any case, Djokovic now goes into the French Open with only six clay matches in his legs, where he would like to win his record 25th Grand Slam title with his fourth triumph in the city on the Seine. Should he succeed in doing so, Sinner would still overtake him in the ATP rankings by reaching the final. However, the South Tyrolean skipped Rome due to a hip injury and is probably racing against time until Paris. The French Open begins on May 26.
