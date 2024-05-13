“Milestone”: 50 years of the parent-child pass

Gap between 5 and 18 years

However, the doctors see a gap in preventive care after the age of five, when the parent-child pass ends. The regular screening program only starts from the age of 18. "A lot happens between the ages of 5 and 18," says Bernhard Jochum, Chairman of the Pediatrics Section. Regular examinations can help to detect orthopaedic problems, such as scoliosis of the spine or misalignment of the feet, at an early stage. In view of the increasing problem of obesity, the Medical Association also believes that nutritional advice for children would be useful.