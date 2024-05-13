AfD suspected of being right-wing extremist

The AfD had appealed against a ruling by the Cologne Administrative Court, which was responsible for the case in the lower court due to the Verfassungsschutz service headquarters in Cologne. In March 2022, the Cologne court dismissed a complaint by the AfD against its classification as a suspected case around a year earlier. The party appealed. At the beginning of the hearing at the OVG in Münster in mid-March, the AfD filed numerous motions for recusal against the judges. A lawyer for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution accused the AfD of trying to drag out the proceedings.