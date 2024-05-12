Heraf: “Great disappointment and emptiness inside me”

Farewell against Altach

Lustenau will play their farewell match next Saturday in the derby at Altach. Thanks to an unusually efficient performance at the Tivoli in Innsbruck, the Ländle rivals were able to breathe a sigh of relief after yet another explosive season finale. "It was an exhausting time, the tension had been palpable for three or four weeks. Now we're happy to be out of there," said coach Joachim Standfest, who had actually seen his team in slightly higher table positions just months ago. The jubilation after the 1-0 win against WSG Tirol had caused "emotional chaos" for him, the Styrian emphasized on Sky. "It's in my stomach that we shouldn't have been in that situation in the first place."