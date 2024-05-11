Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criticism of the FIA

Verstappen: “Rule was introduced because of me”

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 20:00

Max Verstappen has criticized the FIA for the fact that you have to be 18 years old and have a driving license to obtain a super license for Formula 1. "This rule was introduced because of me," recalls the world champion, who once made his debut in the premier class at the age of 17. The criteria were later tightened. The topic has once again come into focus because 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli is hoping for a special permit.

comment0 Kommentare

Antonelli is regarded as a great talent and would like to cause a sensation in Formula 1 in the coming years. In order to obtain the super license, the 17-year-old must collect at least 40 points in other framework series in addition to being of legal age and having a driving license. Only then will he be allowed to compete in Formula 1.

Kimi Antonelli (Bild: Facebook)
Kimi Antonelli
(Bild: Facebook)

"Not a big fan of this system"
An outdated rule for Verstappen, even if it helped him at the time: the Dutchman is still the only driver in history to have contested a Formula 1 race at the age of under 18. "It's not specifically about [Antonelli] but it can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to collect those 40 points first. I'm not a big fan of this whole system," said Verstappen.

Max Verstappen (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Max Verstappen
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

During the Miami Grand Prix, an application was submitted to the FIA for an exemption for Antonelli's super license. The Italian, who has also been linked to Mercedes, would have already reached the 40 points, but is currently failing due to the age limit.

Verstappen criticizes: "The FIA thinks [this rule] is good, but I would rather not have it. If someone is 17 or 18 years old and maybe has 20 points but is very fast, why can't they get into Formula 1?"

As a reminder: With this regulation, Verstappen would not have received a super license in 2015. But his successes prove him right ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf