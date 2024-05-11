Criticism of the FIA
Verstappen: “Rule was introduced because of me”
Max Verstappen has criticized the FIA for the fact that you have to be 18 years old and have a driving license to obtain a super license for Formula 1. "This rule was introduced because of me," recalls the world champion, who once made his debut in the premier class at the age of 17. The criteria were later tightened. The topic has once again come into focus because 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli is hoping for a special permit.
Antonelli is regarded as a great talent and would like to cause a sensation in Formula 1 in the coming years. In order to obtain the super license, the 17-year-old must collect at least 40 points in other framework series in addition to being of legal age and having a driving license. Only then will he be allowed to compete in Formula 1.
"Not a big fan of this system"
An outdated rule for Verstappen, even if it helped him at the time: the Dutchman is still the only driver in history to have contested a Formula 1 race at the age of under 18. "It's not specifically about [Antonelli] but it can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to collect those 40 points first. I'm not a big fan of this whole system," said Verstappen.
During the Miami Grand Prix, an application was submitted to the FIA for an exemption for Antonelli's super license. The Italian, who has also been linked to Mercedes, would have already reached the 40 points, but is currently failing due to the age limit.
Verstappen criticizes: "The FIA thinks [this rule] is good, but I would rather not have it. If someone is 17 or 18 years old and maybe has 20 points but is very fast, why can't they get into Formula 1?"
As a reminder: With this regulation, Verstappen would not have received a super license in 2015. But his successes prove him right ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
