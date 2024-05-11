Verstappen: “Rule was introduced because of me”

"Not a big fan of this system"

An outdated rule for Verstappen, even if it helped him at the time: the Dutchman is still the only driver in history to have contested a Formula 1 race at the age of under 18. "It's not specifically about [Antonelli] but it can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to collect those 40 points first. I'm not a big fan of this whole system," said Verstappen.