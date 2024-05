Nuremberg stays in second division, FCK must tremble

Hansa Rostock, meanwhile, lost 1:2 at FC Schalke in the penultimate round without former UEFA team player Lukas Hinterseer, meaning that relegation could already be sealed on Sunday. The team from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern remained second last in the table with 31 points. If Wehen Wiesbaden win at Eintracht Braunschweig, Hansa will be out of reach of the relegation places.