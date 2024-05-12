Mayor resigns
“Take care of my beautiful Ternitz”
He is a true political legend: Rupert Dworak is now retiring as SPÖ mayor of Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen. Friends and companions said "thank you" on Saturday.
At his last press conference yesterday, Rupert Dworak took stock of his many years in local politics. "36 years and 90 meetings in the municipal council, 96.5 percent of the agenda items passed unanimously," said Dworak proudly.
His first impression when he was elected mayor in 2004? "Giving 120 percent - that wasn't always easy for my family." And yet his motto was always: "Ternitz first".
New visions for the former steel town of Ternitz
"I come from a family in which the pain of losing the steelworks was still very great," says Dworak. So new visions had to be developed to make Ternitz a town worth living in and loving. New schools and kindergartens were built as well as sports and leisure facilities, 600 new apartments and businesses, cozy squares and much more.
I have not regretted a single day and would do it again!
Bürgermeister Rupert Dworak bei seiner letzten Pressekonferenz
He is particularly proud of the friendships that have developed during this time, even though there have also been arguments. "The secret of our success: we argued behind closed doors, not on the balcony," says Dworak.
And in the end, a few tears were shed. Almost two thirds of all Ternitz council employees came to say goodbye to their former boss in person with gifts and words of thanks.
Dworak's appeal to his successors: "Take care of my Ternitz!" Today, Sunday, marks the start of a new chapter in Rupert Dworak's life - not with time off, but with a rescue service with the Samaritans
