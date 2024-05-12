Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mayor resigns

“Take care of my beautiful Ternitz”

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 06:15

He is a true political legend: Rupert Dworak is now retiring as SPÖ mayor of Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen. Friends and companions said "thank you" on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

At his last press conference yesterday, Rupert Dworak took stock of his many years in local politics. "36 years and 90 meetings in the municipal council, 96.5 percent of the agenda items passed unanimously," said Dworak proudly.

His first impression when he was elected mayor in 2004? "Giving 120 percent - that wasn't always easy for my family." And yet his motto was always: "Ternitz first".

New visions for the former steel town of Ternitz
"I come from a family in which the pain of losing the steelworks was still very great," says Dworak. So new visions had to be developed to make Ternitz a town worth living in and loving. New schools and kindergartens were built as well as sports and leisure facilities, 600 new apartments and businesses, cozy squares and much more.

Zitat Icon

I have not regretted a single day and would do it again!

Bürgermeister Rupert Dworak bei seiner letzten Pressekonferenz

He is particularly proud of the friendships that have developed during this time, even though there have also been arguments. "The secret of our success: we argued behind closed doors, not on the balcony," says Dworak.

And in the end, a few tears were shed. Almost two thirds of all Ternitz council employees came to say goodbye to their former boss in person with gifts and words of thanks.

Dworak's appeal to his successors: "Take care of my Ternitz!" Today, Sunday, marks the start of a new chapter in Rupert Dworak's life - not with time off, but with a rescue service with the Samaritans

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf