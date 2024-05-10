"My timing and feel for the throw have actually improved with every attempt. I just need to work on my trajectory, the discus always tipped slightly to the left over the last few meters. I can live with fifth place and my distance of 65.14m. I can build on this performance," summarized the Upper Austrian. Former world champion Kristjan Ceh was once again outstanding at the start of the season. The Slovenian won with a distance of 70.48. With this distance, Ceh took second place in the world's best list for the year. This is led by Mykolas Alekna (LIT), who threw a world record of 74.35 m this year in April.