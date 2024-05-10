Solid performance
Automatically saved draft
Lukas Weißhaidinger got off to a very solid start to the Olympic season in the Diamond League program in Doha! With a final attempt of 65.14 m, he finished fifth in a strong competition.
"My timing and feel for the throw have actually improved with every attempt. I just need to work on my trajectory, the discus always tipped slightly to the left over the last few meters. I can live with fifth place and my distance of 65.14m. I can build on this performance," summarized the Upper Austrian. Former world champion Kristjan Ceh was once again outstanding at the start of the season. The Slovenian won with a distance of 70.48. With this distance, Ceh took second place in the world's best list for the year. This is led by Mykolas Alekna (LIT), who threw a world record of 74.35 m this year in April.
Now follows St. Pölten
Weißhaidinger put in a consistent series in Doha with six valid throws. He stayed above 64 m three times. With his best distance, 65.14 m, he achieved his seventh best start to an outdoor season. The 68.63 m from Schwechat 2020 is his best. The Olympic bronze medallist from Tokyo 2021 will compete in his next competition next Friday in St. Pölten. St. Pölten will be followed by the meeting in Marrakesh on 19 May, where the men's discus throw is an official Diamond League competition for the first time this year.
The result:
1st Ceh (SLO) 70.48
2. Denny (AUS) 69.02
3. Janssen (GER) 65.74
4th Firfirica (ROM) 65.18
5. Weißhaidinger 65.14 (62.89 - 64.85 - 62.69 - 63.57 - 64.18 - 65.14)
6th Okoye (GBR) 64.95
7th Mattis (USA) 64.33
8th Ibrahim (Qatar) 59.71
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.