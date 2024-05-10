FPÖ particularly Russia-friendly in the EU Parliament

With the exception of the Freedom Party, the Austrian parliamentary parties achieved a very high score, even by international standards. The ÖVP, SPÖ, Greens and NEOS scored over 90 percent in all three categories. This roughly corresponds to the average values of their respective parliamentary groups, but in some cases is significantly higher than the values of other individual national parties. Overall, the liberal Renew group leads in all three categories, closely followed - in different order - by the Social Democrats (S&D), the European People's Party (EPP) and the Greens. The "Conservatives and Reformists" (ECR) follow slightly behind. Bringing up the rear in all categories are the right-wing populist "Identity and Democracy" (ID) and the left-wing group.