Abducted Swiss girl (17) discovered in Spain

Authorities determined "high risk of abduction" by father

When the police took the two of them to establish their identities, it turned out that there was an urgent risk report for the Swiss-born woman. The notice stated that her whereabouts were unknown and that there was a "high risk of abduction" by her father. When the Spanish public prosecutor's office contacted the Swiss authorities, they found out that the teenager and her sisters had grown up in a forest in Switzerland - completely isolated from civilization and society.