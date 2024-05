The first GTIs have already rolled up to Lake Wörthersee

So they have arrived after all: Just in time for Ascension Day, the first GTI fans have arrived in the region between Lake Wörthersee and Lake Faak. "There aren't as many as in previous years, but at least some of them are here. And they are all very disciplined. The spectators are happy to be able to see the cars," says Johann Pressinger from Arneitz Village on Lake Faak. This is a relief for the local businesses. Because, as reported, they had feared that the PS fans would stay away completely after the end of the official GTI meeting.