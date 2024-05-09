Arrest
Firefighter (19) confesses to the police
The pressure of the investigation was apparently too much for the young main suspect. On Wednesday evening, she confessed to setting the two fires in Goldwörth and Feldkirchen/Donau in the past few days. The 19-year-old was arrested. Her motive is still a mystery, she probably followed an inner urge.
First, the wooden barn of a former butcher's shop in Feldkirchen an der Donau went up in flames on Saturday night. Just two days later, on Monday night, the outbuilding of a farm in the neighboring municipality of Goldwörth caught fire. A pile of wood had already been incinerated there days earlier. There was great concern among the population that a series of fires could start again, similar to 2021.
High investigative pressure
The police investigation was immediately pursued with the appropriate vigor. Thanks to witness observations, detectives from the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation were able to quickly narrow down the circle of suspects.
Their investigations finally focused on a young woman who had returned home after a long time away and was already considered the main suspect in the 2021 series of fires. At that time, however, she had - as reported - got off extremely lightly with a diversion.
The 19-year-old, who was active in the fire department herself and is also said to have trained children and young people, initially stubbornly denied any connection with the crime. She is even said to have reported one of the fires herself.
Investigators finally succeeded in gathering such incriminating evidence against the young woman that she confessed on Wednesday evening.
However, the suspect was initially unable to plausibly explain why she had committed the arsons. She probably acted out of an inner urge and was arrested because of the danger of committing the crime. Her interrogation is to be continued today.
