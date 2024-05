Is Dominic Thiem already planning his retirement?

Thiem seriously injured his wrist in June 2021. He made his comeback on the ATP Tour in March 2022, but has not yet been able to regain his former form. The 2020 US Open winner has now apparently decided to end his career. He is set to retire in the fall. This was reported by the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper after Thiem allegedly informed his sponsors of his decision. However, there has been no official confirmation.