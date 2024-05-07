FPÖ votes against extradition request for the first time

In contrast to the FPÖ, the other five state parliamentary parties - ÖVP, SPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and NEOS - voted in favor of the extradition of Kunasek and Hermann, which means that there will ultimately be a majority in favor of lifting the immunity at the upcoming state parliamentary session. According to reports, the other parties were unable to understand the FPÖ's reasoning. "We expressly call on FPÖ parliamentary group leader Kunasek and MP Hermann to agree to the waiver of their immunity at the next parliamentary session. Such a gesture would be a commitment to transparency and a willingness to cooperate. Anything else would inevitably raise the question: What do they have to hide? It is now up to the FPÖ to take responsibility through clear actions and thus justify the trust of the people of Styria," said SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Hannes Schwarz and ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Barbara Riener. "We take note of the voting behavior of the other parties, but warn that it will now become common practice in Styria to use criminal law to discredit and denigrate political opponents," said the Freedom Party.