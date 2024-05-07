Vorteilswelt
Nasty Brady blasphemy

Divorce jokes: Bündchen is “very disappointed”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 14:55

The Netflix live show "The Roast of Tom Brady" was quite the affair. Merciless jokes and slurs about the ex-NFL player (46) were made - even his divorce with model Gisele Bündchen (43) was the target of the jibes. However, she was "deeply disappointed" by the "irresponsible" blasphemy.

During the live Netflix roast, various stars took it upon themselves to make jokes and unpleasant comments about the sportsman Tom Brady. They also took aim at his marriage and his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele Bündchen is disappointed about disrespectful jokes
Bündchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday night's show", a source told People. "As always, her priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that aired," the insider continued.

Once a dream couple: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Once a dream couple: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
(Bild: APA/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/AFP)

She added: "In the past week, Gisele has been tirelessly campaigning to help those in need in her hometown in Brazil, which is struggling with the worst flooding in its history." The model is very worried about her family, who have been affected by the floods. It was therefore extremely disappointing to hear that "irresponsible" jokes were being made about her life.

Tom Brady mocked for divorce with Bündchen
Among other things, comedian Kevin Hart took it upon himself to poke fun at Brady for his divorce from the model, who is now dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, and arguably made some inappropriate jokes. "Gisele had sex with the karate man. How did you not see that coming? Eight fucking karate lessons a day," Hart joked about Brady's former relationship, among other things.

In the Netflix show, Tom Brady was really taken for a ride.
In the Netflix show, Tom Brady was really taken for a ride.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
The ex-NFL player was clearly uncomfortable with some of the jokes
The ex-NFL player was clearly uncomfortable with some of the jokes
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Kim Kardashian was also present at the "Roast", but was booed by the crowd before she could even begin. As clips from the show broadcast on Netflix show, Kardashian was booed heavily as soon as she walked on stage.

Kim Kardashian was booed by the audience.
Kim Kardashian was booed by the audience.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Undeterred, "The Kardashians" actress began with her first gag, which was not directed at Brady, but at comedian Kevin Hart, who was hosting the show. The boos from the audience were so loud afterwards that she was unable to continue her roast for the time being.

