Five-year-old in hospital
Fire in apartment: shock for young family in Tyrol
Fire alarm on Monday evening in Imst in the Tyrolean Oberland: a fire broke out in the apartment of a young family. The owner (30) and ultimately the emergency services were able to prevent the flames from spreading. Mother and daughter (5) were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The fire department was alerted at around 10.30 p.m. after a fire broke out in the living room of the apartment.
According to the police, the 30-year-old Romanian owner of the apartment and the quickly arriving firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further and finally extinguish it.
Mother and daughter taken to hospital as a precaution
"The 25-year-old wife of the Romanian and her five-year-old daughter were apparently not injured, but were taken to Zams Hospital as a precautionary measure for further clarification," reported the police.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing
The cause of the fire is not yet known and is the subject of further investigations. It is also not yet possible to estimate the amount of damage caused.
Around 15 members of the Imst town fire department, the ambulance service and the police were deployed.
