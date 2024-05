Patients are treated according to urgency

Patient complaints are categorized on a five-point scale: "immediate", "very urgent", "urgent", "normal" and "non-urgent". Depending on which category you are assigned to, the waiting time increases or decreases. The previous system of first come, first served is now a thing of the past. Anyone who goes to the hospital outpatient clinic will be asked for an "initial assessment" after registering, where the urgency level will be determined within ten minutes.