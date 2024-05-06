Norris: “I’m already hungry for more”

"I knew my time would come," said Norris more than once. Unlike several missed opportunities in the past, the Briton's racing luck was good in Florida. For a long time on Sunday, it looked like another one of those Max Verstappen victories that had become a tiresome habit. But a safety car period in the middle of the race flushed Norris into the lead, and the McLaren youngster was then unstoppable even by the world champion in the Red Bull, which was weakening on the hardest tire compound. "I'm very happy that Lando beat me today. He really deserved it," said second-placed Verstappen.