Rublev: Off to hospital after winning the title

Tennis ace Andrej Rublev did not let an illness throw him off his stride on his way to winning the title at the ATP Masters tournament in Madrid. "I've been ill for eight or nine days now. It's not normal, it's not really getting any better, which is strange because I'm normally ill for two or three days at most and maybe have a fever, but nothing special," said the 26-year-old Russian. He wanted to go to hospital to clarify the matter.