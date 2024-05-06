Teenager tracked down after attack on politician

Beating victim had to be operated on

Ecke was attacked and seriously injured by several people while putting up posters in Dresden on Friday evening. Ecke has been in hospital ever since. He underwent surgery on Sunday. The 41-year-old suffered a fracture to his cheekbone and eye socket as well as hematomas on his face, said Saxony's SPD leader Henning Homann. According to the police, shortly before the attack on Ecke, the same group had presumably also injured a Green Party campaign worker in the vicinity.