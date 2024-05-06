Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Deal failed

Israeli military prepares offensive in Rafah

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 11:14

Israel's government considers the indirect negotiations with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages to have failed. The military is already preparing the threatened offensive in Rafah. On Monday, it began evacuating residents to a camp on the Mediterranean (see video above).

comment0 Kommentare

According to the Israeli military, around 100,000 people are affected. There is food, water and medicine in the camp, said a military spokesperson. Field hospitals have also been set up. The spokesperson was unable to say how much time the people have to evacuate.

Israel's government wants to use the military operation in Rafah to smash the remaining battalions of the terrorist organization Hamas. Hostages are also believed to be held in the town near the border with Egypt. According to Israel, the offensive is unavoidable in order to destroy Hamas' fighting capabilities. Otherwise it could regain strength once the war begins.

Here you can see an overview of the situation in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas is said to have prepared itself
Hamas is said to have prepared its fighters and supplied them with provisions and weapons. In addition, the Israeli hostages are said to already be under increased guard. According to the Wall Street Journal, the ground offensive is to be carried out in three stages. The newspaper wrote of two to three weeks of evacuation and six weeks of offensive.

Israel's army in the Gaza Strip (Bild: AFP )
Israel's army in the Gaza Strip
(Bild: AFP )
Palestinian women with a small child in Rafah (Bild: AFP/Sophie Chauveau)
Palestinian women with a small child in Rafah
(Bild: AFP/Sophie Chauveau)
Palestinians in a destroyed house (Bild: AFP/APA)
Palestinians in a destroyed house
(Bild: AFP/APA)

The USA and other allies of Israel have been urgently warning against an offensive in Rafah for months. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian internally displaced persons are living there. Egypt's government, for example, fears that there could be a rush of Palestinians across the border. Another counter-argument is that fierce fighting could make the delivery of food, medicine and fuel even more difficult.

One last chance?
Although preparations for a ground offensive in Rafah are already underway, the head of the US foreign intelligence agency CIA wants to push for a last-minute agreement with Hamas. He had accompanied the talks on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Cairo and has now traveled to Qatar for further talks. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already said that Rafah will be attacked even if a deal is reached.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf