“Courtiers feed Putin’s delusions”

Power apparatus brimming with self-confidence

In the third year of the war in Ukraine, Putin's power apparatus is brimming with self-confidence. Western sanctions have so far been unable to stop the Russian war machine or bring the country to its knees economically. The president has repeatedly declared that he is striving for a new multipolar world order - away from the supremacy of the USA. The war in Ukraine is being stylized as a fight against NATO and the West as a whole.