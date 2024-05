Six Austrians take part in the Mauthausen Challenger

Schwärzler makes his debut

In addition to the established Dennis Novak (against Lucas Pouille/FRA), Filip Misolic (against Marc-Andrea Hüsler/SUI) and Lukas Neumayer (against Gabriel Diallo/CAN), Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler will also be making his debut at the 120,950 euro clay court tournament. The Vorarlberg native, who has received a wildcard as the junior world number one, will be making his first appearance at this tournament level in his home country and will start against a qualifier.