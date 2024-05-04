Schlager already 3rd European Championship starter with cruciate ligament rupture!

Six weeks before the start of the EURO in Germany, Austria's national soccer team is struggling with numerous high-profile absences! After David Alaba and Sasa Kalajdzic, Xaver Schlager is the third ÖFB team player to suffer a cruciate ligament rupture this season. Schlager and Kalajdzic are both ruled out for the European Championships, while captain Alaba's participation would be "a minor miracle" for team boss Ralf Rangnick.