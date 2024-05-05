Still waiting for new crosswalks in Strobl

Bahnstraße in the center of Strobl is something like the main street of the small Wolfgangsee community. Traffic rolls through, albeit at a speed limit of 30 km/h. Three crosswalks were painted at the junction with Ischlerstraße years ago, but these have since faded and become history. And they are close to several schools and a kindergarten. According to the authorities, there is no need for crosswalks at 30 km/h.