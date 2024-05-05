Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Signature campaign

Still waiting for new crosswalks in Strobl

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 10:00

The safety paths in the center of Strobl are fading. Deliberately, because they have been abandoned. Susanne Riedel launched a petition for more safety last summer. Hundreds of people signed. But hardly anything has happened since then.

comment0 Kommentare

Bahnstraße in the center of Strobl is something like the main street of the small Wolfgangsee community. Traffic rolls through, albeit at a speed limit of 30 km/h. Three crosswalks were painted at the junction with Ischlerstraße years ago, but these have since faded and become history. And they are close to several schools and a kindergarten. According to the authorities, there is no need for crosswalks at 30 km/h.

Dangerous scenes take place time and again, despite the 30 km/h speed limit. (Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)
Dangerous scenes take place time and again, despite the 30 km/h speed limit.
(Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)

Susanne Riedel didn't want to watch from her window until something happened. Last summer, she therefore launched a petition for new safety lanes. The "Krone" reported on the petition and the fight against the fading of crosswalks. Since then, 804 people have signed the petition, a considerable number for a population of 3,500.

Last week, the dedicated woman handed over the lists to Harald Humer, the new SPÖ mayor. Like practically every candidate before the election, Humer had announced that he would campaign for the renewal of the crosswalks. "The mayor has also now said that he will reliably take up the matter," says the local resident. She is not expecting a miracle, but a clear signal.

Riedel even wants to help the financially weak municipality with the renovation. "I will cover the cost of the paint for the new crosswalks."

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf