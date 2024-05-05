Signature campaign
Still waiting for new crosswalks in Strobl
The safety paths in the center of Strobl are fading. Deliberately, because they have been abandoned. Susanne Riedel launched a petition for more safety last summer. Hundreds of people signed. But hardly anything has happened since then.
Bahnstraße in the center of Strobl is something like the main street of the small Wolfgangsee community. Traffic rolls through, albeit at a speed limit of 30 km/h. Three crosswalks were painted at the junction with Ischlerstraße years ago, but these have since faded and become history. And they are close to several schools and a kindergarten. According to the authorities, there is no need for crosswalks at 30 km/h.
Susanne Riedel didn't want to watch from her window until something happened. Last summer, she therefore launched a petition for new safety lanes. The "Krone" reported on the petition and the fight against the fading of crosswalks. Since then, 804 people have signed the petition, a considerable number for a population of 3,500.
Last week, the dedicated woman handed over the lists to Harald Humer, the new SPÖ mayor. Like practically every candidate before the election, Humer had announced that he would campaign for the renewal of the crosswalks. "The mayor has also now said that he will reliably take up the matter," says the local resident. She is not expecting a miracle, but a clear signal.
Riedel even wants to help the financially weak municipality with the renovation. "I will cover the cost of the paint for the new crosswalks."
