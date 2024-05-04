Kerkrade celebrates promotion twice by mistake

But gradually everyone realized that it was false information. The players slunk into the dressing room with their heads hanging down, the fans also left the pitch in disbelief. "I've been doing this for decades and I'm only human. Something can always go wrong," said Frijns. Defender Didden also experienced the full range of emotions. "After Groningen equalized, people were shouting that it was 2-1 to Velsen. Then I went completely crazy. Unfortunately, this joy only lasted 20 seconds. Now we have to finish it next week," said the 22-year-old captain.