Stelzer in Bavaria
Green plans are likely to be the subject of a gossip during the visit
The legalization of cannabis, the impending ban on combustion engines, the introduction of a payment card for asylum seekers: Governor Thomas Stelzer meets CSU leader Markus Söder for a working meeting in Bavaria. And a pint of beer probably tastes better to both of them than some green plans here and on the other side of the border.
Bavaria and Upper Austria are closely linked: Not only historically, there is also a political friendship between those currently in power: Governor Thomas Stelzer will meet the Bavarian CSU cowboy and Minister President Markus Söder at the beginning of June. And perhaps, as our cartoonist sees it, the two will drink a beer together in the beer garden and talk trash about German politics. Söder is a big critic of Berlin's "traffic light" government, and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach from the SPD is one of his favorite enemies.
Massively against legalization
He initiated the legalization of cannabis - which also goes against the grain for Stelzer. His ÖVP is campaigning just as strongly against its introduction as the CSU has done for its part
Payment card is also on the agenda
On June 10 and 11 in Munich, Söder and Stelzer will also discuss other topics that the Greens like but which go against their grain. The payment card for refugees is also on the agenda. A test run in Straubing has resulted in 200 asylum seekers there only being able to buy food and clothing with the plastic card. There has been no abuse. Another common topic is the impending end of combustion engines. As here, thousands of jobs are also at risk on the other side of the border.
