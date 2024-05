How Schlieri wants to make Austrians richer

The Tyrolean has former Erste Group boss Andreas Treichl and investment banker David Mayer-Heinisch on board as partners. Their financial company Asset Management by froots GmbH, based in Vienna, promises "private banking for everyone": customers can invest money from a monthly investment of just 75 euros. The company offers an investment service that is otherwise only accessible to large sums and long-term wealth accumulation. In an interview with "Krone", Schlierenzauer and Mayer-Heinisch explain how this new type of investment works.